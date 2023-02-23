‘Do not concur with what party stands for’: CR Kesavan, grandson of C Rajagopalachari, quits Congress

C R Kesavan, the grandson of the country’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, resigned from the Congress on Thursday, saying that he had “not seen any of the vestiges of the values that made him work for the party for over two decades.”

Sharing his resignation on Twitter, he said: “I am truly sad to say that for a while now, I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the party symbolises, stands for, nor seeks to propagate. This is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

He added, “It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. There will be speculation of me going to another party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.