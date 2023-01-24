CPWD asks regional offices to address issues raised by VIPs

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Tuesday asked its regional offices to address the pending “VIP references” on priority basis, including a complaint of harassment of a contractor’s employee received via the Prime Minister’s Office and complaints from Ministers and MPs about the quality of their government housing.

Among the 32 references, as per an office memorandum, were requests for transfer or to stop the transfer of CPWD engineers, architects and other staff. The PMO reference, dated September 19, 2022, mentioned the “harassment of employees of Swastik Electrotech Pvt Ltd, 3H Division, CPWD, Pant Marg, New Delhi”. While the memo did not elaborate on the case, a CPWD official said the matter pertained to a payment issue. Since there was delay in clearing dues from the CPWD, the workers didn’t get the payment on time, it is learnt.

Among the VIPs who sent references about the condition of their government houses were Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, who raised concerns about “poor quality of work of wooden flooring, bathroom accessories and electricity work executed in bungalow no. 10, Teen Murti”, and MPs Prince Raj (Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party), and Rameshbhai Lavjibhai (BJP). Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asked for the construction of a porta-cabin with a bathroom in his government house.

Union Minister for Social Justice Virender Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary were among those who sent references about transfers and postings of staff. BJP MPs Dharambir Singh, Ajay Nishad, Bhagirath Choudhary, Saumitra Khan, Jaskaur Meena and Jagdambika Pal all raised transfer issues, too.

MoS External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi had the most number of pending references, including two regarding compassionate appointment of family members of deceased officials. She also sent references for repair works in Type-IV quarters at Gole Market and maintenance works at K Block, Type-I, Kali Bari — both in her constituency of New Delhi. She also raised references about a pension case and the re-hiring of an employee fired by a contractor. BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal and Congress MPs Neeraj Dangi, K C Venugopal and Hibi Eden had also made references for compassionate appointments.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy’s pending reference was “regarding construction of special home at Raigharh in Odisha”. The CPWD memo cited a reference from Lok Sabha MP Kanakmal, requesting for “approval of Sudhakar brand electrical conduits, PVC pipes and water tank in Southern region states”. Biju Janata Dal MP Chandrani Murmu raised concern over the “problem faced by the residents of Prem Nagar Market” in Delhi, while MP Muzibulla Khan (BJD) raised the discrepancy in wages of employees at the welcome desk of MS Flats in Delhi. BJP MP S Selvaganabathy requested to reduce the penalty of debarment of an electrical contractor. Delhi’s Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi had requested for maintenance and cleaning at a government colony in Dev Nagar.