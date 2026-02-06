CPWD bought 405 air purifiers for Parliament, govt offices, SC in 4 years: Minister in Lok Sabha

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Tokhan Sahu said the CPWD bought 24 purifiers in 2021-2022, 81 in 2022-2023, 144 in 2023-2024 and 156 in 2024-2025.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 05:00 AM IST
The reply included the details of the purchases made through the government's online procurement portal.
The CPWD’s procurement of air purifiers for Central government offices, Parliament and Supreme Court has gone up from zero in 2020-2021 to 405 over the next four years, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to an unstarred question by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the Lok Sabha, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Tokhan Sahu said the CPWD bought 24 purifiers in 2021-2022, 81 in 2022-2023, 144 in 2023-2024 and 156 in 2024-2025.

“The devices were issued to the Offices/Chambers/VVIP lounges/Dining Halls of Hon’ble Judges and Registrars of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Court Rooms, Hon’ble Ministers, Constitution Club of India, Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat in Parliament Complex and various offices of Ministries/Departments at Nirman Bhawan, Sewa Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan and CPWD offices at Jodhpur and Varanasi,” the MoS said in his written reply.

The reply included the details of the purchases made through the government’s online procurement portal, which showed air purifiers of Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Phillips, Dyson and other brands being bought over the four years. The air purifiers ranged in price from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh per purifier, it showed.

