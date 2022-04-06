CPM’s Sitaram Yechury calls for a broad secular front to defeat BJP

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday urged all “secular democratic forces” to unite in order to “isolate and defeat” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Inaugurating the 23rd Party Congress of CPI(M), which began in Kannur, Yechuri said a broadest possible front of all secular forces should be formed against communalism on the basis of an alternative programme.

“The Party Congress would deliberate on how we proceed in this direction. The CPI(M) appeals to all secular democratic forces to come together in order to isolate and defeat the BJP. All political parties that proclaim secularism must rise to the occasion to discharge this patriotic duty. The Congress party, along with other regional parties, must set their houses in order and decide where they stand to safeguard the secular, democratic character of the Indian Republic,” said Yechury.

“Prevarications, compromising attitudes towards communalism can only lead to, as experience has shown, the exodus from such parties to communal forces. Hindutva communalism can only be combated by championing uncompressing secularism.”

Yechury, in his address, also projected the party-led Kerala government as the alternative to the neo-liberal policies of the BJP dispensation at the Centre. “The struggle to meet the challenges that we face today, the CPI(M) government in Kerala has shown the way by uncompromisingly upholding secularism. Respecting equality irrespective of caste and gender, while at the same time seeking to implement pro-people policies as alternatives to neo-liberal agenda,’’ he said.

“The results are there for all to see and the world today is acclaiming Kerala’s high ranking human development indices. This achievement has been on the basis of these principles of upholding secularism, respecting equality and the pro-people policy alternative,” he added.

The senior Left leader said the party would discuss concrete steps to substantially increase the independent strength of the CPI(M) and its political interventions, strengthen the unity of Left forces, and sharpen the class and mass struggles.

The five-day Party Congress would also chart out the political direction of the party for the next three years, particularly the tactical line towards Congress in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.