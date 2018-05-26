CPM workers pelted with stones in Tripura, one injured

The state police confirmed that some people had hurled stones at CPI(M) workers. The state police confirmed that some people had hurled stones at CPI(M) workers.

At least one Communist Party of India (Marxist) member was injured when the party workers were pelted with stones, allegedly by the BJP, in southern Tripura’s Belonia on Friday. The ruling BJP has denied its role in the incident.

The attack on the CPI(M) workers in the town comes nearly three months after a statue of Communist icon Vladimir Lenin was desecrated by BJP workers after the party’s electoral triumph in the state in March.

CPI(M)’s Belonia sub-division committee secretary Tapas Dutta told The Indian Express that district committee member Trilokesh Sinha was hit on the head by a stone, while party MLA Sudhan Das and Dutta himself suffered injuries on their hands.

“We had organised a peaceful procession around 11am and then led a deputation to the sub-divisional magistrate of Belonia regarding various demands, including a pulling a stop on demolition of CPI(M) offices and ensuring of food and work in rural areas. While we were returning, around 12.30pm, some BJP members pelted us with stones,” said Dutta.

Strongly refuting the allegations, Tripura BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “It is not our party’s culture to do such things.”

The state police confirmed that some people had hurled stones at CPI(M) workers. “A deputation of the CPI(M) party was passing when two-three stones were hurled at them… We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” said Jal Singh Meena, SP, south Tripura.

