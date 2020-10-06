CPM worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Thrissur, police rule out political angle

According to police, Sanoop was stabbed by a group at 11.30 pm on Sunday. (File/Representational)

A CPM branch secretary was stabbed to death late on Sunday night in Kerala’s Thrissur district. While the ruling CPM has alleged that P U Sanoop (26), the CPM branch secretary at Puthussery in Thrissur district, was killed by BJP workers, the police have said there was no political angle to the incident.

Thrissur city police commissioner R Aadhithya said Sanoop and three others had gone to discuss a dispute over some youths racing bikes in the area when he was attacked. “There had been a local dispute over bike racing and Sanoop had gone to talk about it. Three others, who were with him, were injured in the attack. The victim had no criminal background. We have identified four assailants and they don’t have any political background. But one of them was involved in two criminal assault cases, in 2013 and 2014,” he said.

“The incident is not a political murder and there had been no issues between the victim and the assailants in the past,’’ said the commissioner.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan issued a statement, alleging that the Sangh Parivar was behind the attack. By indulging in political murders, RSS is challenging the self-restraint of the CPM, he said.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that rivalry among CPM-backed gangs led to the murder. CPM leaders are blaming the BJP to cover up the feud among party-backed gangs, he added.

