CPM worker stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men in Kerala

A CPI (M) worker was stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district late on Sunday night.
Police said Aboobacker Sidique, 21, a native of Songal village under Manjeswaram police limits, was stabbed by a bike-born gang when he was returning home at 11 pm. Although local people rushed Sidique to a hospital in Mangalore, he succumbed to his injuries.
A strong contingent of police was deployed in the region, bordering Karnataka, in the wake of the killing, said police. CPI (M) alleged RSS-BJP men were behind the killing. The party called for a hartal in Manjeswaram taluk in the afternoon.
Click here to read this article in Malayalam
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App