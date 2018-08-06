Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • CPM worker stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men in Kerala

CPM worker stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men in Kerala

Police said Aboobacker Sidique, 21, a native of Songal village under Manjeswaram police limits, was stabbed by a bike-born gang when he was returning home at 11 pm.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: August 6, 2018 8:59:03 am
Police said Aboobacker Sidique, 21, a native of Songal village under Manjeswaram police limits, was stabbed by a bike-born gang when he was returning home at 11 pm.
Top News

A CPI (M) worker was stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district late on Sunday night.

Police said Aboobacker Sidique, 21, a native of Songal village under Manjeswaram police limits, was stabbed by a bike-born gang when he was returning home at 11 pm. Although local people rushed Sidique to a hospital in Mangalore, he succumbed to his injuries.

A strong contingent of police was deployed in the region, bordering Karnataka, in the wake of the killing, said police. CPI (M) alleged RSS-BJP men were behind the killing. The party called for a hartal in Manjeswaram taluk in the afternoon.

Click here to read this article in Malayalam 

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement