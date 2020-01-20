CPM to launch anti-NPR drive

General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechuri. (PTI Photo/File) General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechuri. (PTI Photo/File)

THE CPI(M) on Sunday said it would conduct a nation-wide door-to-door campaign, urging people to boycott the National Population Register (NPR) process.

After a party central committee meeting, general secretary Sitaram Yechuri told reporters the committee has called upon the people not to answer any question regarding NPR when enumerators come their homes.

“The enumerators would have two sets of questions — one for Census and other for NPR. When questions related to Census may be answered, the questions related to NPR must not be. Census yes, NPR no,’’ he said.

Yechuri said all party units across the country would go on a door-to-door campaign, explaining the link between NPR and NRC, calling upon people not to answer NPR questions. The campaign would culminate on March 23, marking the martyrdom of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

