Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020

CPM to launch anti-NPR drive

After a party central committee meeting, general secretary Sitaram Yechuri told reporters the committee has called upon the people not to answer any question regarding NPR when enumerators come their homes.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: January 20, 2020 2:22:33 am
Sitaram Yechuri, Sitaram Yechuri NPR, NPR protests, what is NPR, caa protest, citizenship amendment act protest, Indian express General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechuri. (PTI Photo/File)

THE CPI(M) on Sunday said it would conduct a nation-wide door-to-door campaign, urging people to boycott the National Population Register (NPR) process.

After a party central committee meeting, general secretary Sitaram Yechuri told reporters the committee has called upon the people not to answer any question regarding NPR when enumerators come their homes.

“The enumerators would have two sets of questions — one for Census and other for NPR. When questions related to Census may be answered, the questions related to NPR must not be. Census yes, NPR no,’’ he said.

Yechuri said all party units across the country would go on a door-to-door campaign, explaining the link between NPR and NRC, calling upon people not to answer NPR questions. The campaign would culminate on March 23, marking the martyrdom of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement