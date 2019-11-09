CPM softens stand on UAPA against 2 partymen

Advertising

The CPM on Friday softened its stand on the state government charging two party workers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last week.

The party state secretariat, which had debated the case through the week, saying that the anti-terror law should not be used against youth, said, “The government has made it clear that UAPA would not be misused and there would be an impartial probe. The government is trying to address the issue with a democratic perspective within its limitations.”

The two party workers — Allan Shuhaib, 20, and Thaha Fazil, 24, both students of professional courses — were arrested in their hometown Kozhikode on charges of having links with Maoists.

The CPM and its allies, including the CPI, had initially deplored the slapping of UAPA charges against the two and the state secretariat last Sunday had asked the state government to review the police action. The party had also arranged legal assistance for the accused.

However, the police stood by its actions. As more evidence indicating that the two allegedly had Maoist links was unearthed, the CPM district leadership in Kozhikode began a probe into the matter.

In Friday’s statement, the party secretariat said the campaign against the CPM on the issue is a bid to weaken the party and the state government. “There is a bid to bring together anti-Communists and create confusion among Left workers. The party will conduct mass programmes to explain its stand on the Maoist arrests and the encounter in the forests,” it said.

Meanwhile, the accused on Friday approach the High Court for bail. The court sought the government’s stand on the bail application and posted the matter for hearing on November 14.