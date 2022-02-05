In draft political resolution for April meet, CPM says Congress influence declining

The political influence and organisational strength of Congress has been declining and the “weakened” party is unable to rally all the secular opposition parties, the CPM said on Friday but argued its tactics in elections would be to “maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes”.

In other words, it was ready to cooperate with the Congress in states where the latter is in a position to defeat the BJP.

The CPM, in its draft political resolution which would be presented at its national conclave in April, said the party will work for the “broadest mobilisation of all secular forces against the communal agenda” of the BJP, which it claimed was functioning as the “political arm of the fascistic RSS” and is “aggressively seeking to implement its Hindutva agenda”.

The CPM had at its last national conclave, the Party Congress, in 2018 decided that the main task of the party is to “defeat the BJP and its allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces” but felt “this has to be done without having a political alliance with the Congress Party”.

In the draft resolution released by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday, the CPM said the Congress’s “political influence and organisational strength has been declining and currently it is plunged in a series of crises with defections of several leaders to the BJP in various states”.

“While it proclaims secularism, it is unable to effectively mount an ideological challenge to Hindutva forces and often adopts a compromising approach. A weakened Congress is unable to rally all the secular opposition parties.”

At the same time, it said “as and when elections take place appropriate electoral tactics to maximise the pooling of anti-BJP votes will be adopted”.

Talking to reporters, Yechury said the “need to defeat the BJP is much more pronounced now…so therefore we have said the broadest mobilization of all secular forces against Hindutva…”

On regional outfits, the draft said while the CPM was willing to cooperate with the regional parties “when they are willing to join common struggles against the anti-people policies of the central government and in defence of secularism against the communal forces, their political positions in the state should be taken into account while working out our tactical approach towards them”.