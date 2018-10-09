CPM sets goal to bring ‘secular govt’: Sitaram Yechury doesn’t rule out backing Congress-led govt

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

The CPM appears to be softening its stance towards the Congress as the party began crystallising its strategy and tactics for next year’s General Election. Having identified defeating the BJP as its main task, the party on Monday added a new goal: ensuring formation of an alternative secular government at the Centre.

And it did not rule out extending support to a government headed by the Congress after the elections.

At the party congress held in April, the CPM had spoken about defeating the BJP-led NDA by rallying all secular and democratic forces but without entering into a “political alliance” with the Congress. Ensuring formation of an “alternative secular government” was not among the main tasks.

After a three-day meeting of its central committee, the party made it clear that it would coordinate and cooperate with state-level anti-BJP alliances even if the Congress is a part of it. Sources said the CPM will try to enter tactical understanding with parties in several states for the Lok Sabha elections in order to increase its strength in Parliament.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury did not rule out extending support to an alternative secular government which could be headed by the Congress, and said the party will deal with the situation when such a situation arises.

He said, “When the time comes…you see in 1996, you had a government without the Congress…the United Front…. In 2004, you had a government headed by the Congress. So let us see…”

Asked whether a 2004-like situation is also acceptable to the CPM, he said, “Let that situation come — 2004, 1996 or 1989, all of them are different. Let’s cross the bridge when we reach the bridge.”

Yechury reiterated the CPM’s position that a pre-election, pan-India grand alliance is not going to take shape but said if anti-BJP alliances take shape in states, the party will join hands and support them, making it clear that the presence of the Congress in those alliances will not deter the party from cooperating with them to defeat the BJP.

“In Uttar Pradesh, for instance, if the SP and the BSP come together, definitely we will be with them and support them to defeat the BJP. In Bihar, if the RJD and other secular forces remain together, we will support them to defeat the BJP,” he said.

The CPM central committee, however, could not arrive at a unanimous view on the electoral tactics to be adopted in West Bengal. The Bengal unit is of the view that the party should enter into a tactical understanding with the Congress to defeat both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App