News of CPM observing Ramayana month is baseless: Party’s Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday trashed news reports of the party preparing to observe ‘Ramayana month’. July 17 marks the first day of the Malayalam month of ‘Karkidakam’, the last month of the calendar, during which Hindu families in the state read the Ramayana as part of beliefs to ward off evil forces.

In a Facebook post, Balakrishnan said the RSS-Sangh Parivar leaders have been portraying the month of Karkidakam as ‘Ramayana month’ in a bid to run communal campaigns and reap political benefits. He said the organisation, ‘Sanskrit Sangham’, made up of Sanskrit pandits and teachers, has been working to expose such campaigns in front of the people.

“This organisation does not come under the CPM. It is an independent organisation. I believe that the programmes they are running are not linked to Ramayana reading in the month of Karkidakam. It is not a programme restriction to the month of Karkidakam. Some media organisations are trying to pitch the programmme as that opposing the CPM. I request the people that they understand the truth without getting entangled in such (media) campaigns,” he wrote on Facebook.

