CPM open to national alliance with TMC, but no tie-up in Bengal, Tripura: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said his party had no problem sharing the stage with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) nationally but ruled out an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party in West Bengal and Tripura.

Buoyed by its landslide Assembly election victory, the TMC is now seeking to expand its role in national politics, and is also trying to re-establish and strengthen its position in Tripura.

Yechury told reporters at a press conference here, “In 2004, 61 Left MPs were in Parliament. They supported the Congress-led Central government. Of them, 57 MPs had defeated the Congress in elections. So, this is not new in Indian democracy. The state politics equation was always different from Central politics. We shared the same anti-BJP platform with the TMC earlier too. In the last meeting, I wrote the resolution of the meeting and Mamata Banerjee signed that.”

The CPI(M) leader said, “The TMC just entered Tripura. We have been fighting the BJP there for three years. Now, the TMC is realising that the BJP is a fascist force. Previously, TMC had some presence in Tripura but all their leaders joined the BJP. So, now let us see what the TMC does.”

The CPI(M) general secretary’s statements came in the wake of Left Front chairperson Biman Bose’s recent remarks that the Left was ready to work with any party except the BJP.

Meanwhile, Yechury said his party would participate in an Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20.