CPM MP moves private member’s Bill to define Governor’s powers

AMID THE Kerala government’s bitter feud with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CPI(M) MP from the state V Sivadasan on Friday moved a private member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking to amend the Constitution to define the role and powers of the Governors, accusing them of behaving as “political actors”.

Sivadasan’s Bill seeks to amend Article 153 and substitution of Articles 155 and 156 of the Constitution. While only Sivadasan spoke on the Bill when it was taken up for consideration on Friday, the discussion on the matter will continue next Friday.

Sivadasan said the recent comment by Khan that Kerala ministers may invite actions, including ‘withdrawal of pleasure’, if they lower the dignity of the Governor’s office, has reignited the debate on the contours of power that a Governor holds under the Constitution.

Tracing the roots of the post of the Governor to the British Raj, Sivadasan said the Governors “think that the position still has the powers it had in the colonial era”. He specifically sought a review on whether Governors should continue to be ex-officio Chancellors of state universities.

“In Kerala, the Governor, after making the appointment, is asking the Vice Chancellors to resign. There is no power for the Governor acting as Chancellor to ask the Vice Chancellor to resign,” he said. In Kerala, this is among the major flashpoints in Khan’s running battle with the CPI(M)-led state government.

Sivadasan also referred to Tamil Nadu’s NEET Bill, which was referred to the President by Governor R N Ravi in May. Last year, he had sent it back to the state government for reconsideration of the Bill.