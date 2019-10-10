Mohan Bhagwat speech reveals glimpses of fascistic ideology: CPM

The CPM on Wednesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks that “words like lynching” are “alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere” and that there were attempts to defame India and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the “so-called minority communities”.

An editorial in the forthcoming edition of CPM mouthpiece People’s Democracy said Bhagwat’s speech has revealed “glimpses of the fascistic ideology which permeates the RSS”.

Arguing that his remark has exposed the “doublespeak” and “rabidly communal outlook” of the RSS, the CPM said “the term lynching has no territorial-cultural connotation; it is a term used for any mob attack leading to killing”.