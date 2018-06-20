CPM member killed in Tripura

North Tripura SP said the incident probably happened around 11 pm. (Representational Image) North Tripura SP said the incident probably happened around 11 pm. (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old member of the CPM was killed in Tripura on Monday night, police said. The party alleged that the incident was the handiwork of the ruling BJP, while the latter denied the same. Tapas Sutradhar, a member of the party since 1981, was returning home after a wedding ceremony in Panisagar area of northern Tripura.

Manik Das, North Tripura SP, said the incident probably happened around 11 pm.

The CPM tweeted, “BJP Terror continues in #Tripura… We will not be silenced by such methods.”Bijan Dhar, spokesperson of Tripura CPM, said it was “premeditated political murder carried out by the saffron brigade”. Tripura BJP’s Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “It is a ploy of the CPM to defame the government.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App