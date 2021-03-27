CPM meets EC, raises move to keep on hold Kerala RS poll schedule

A day after it wrote to the Election Commission, questioning the decision to keep in abeyance the schedule of elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala, the CPM Friday met members of the commission and raised the issue again.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Thursday, CPM politburo member Nilotpal Basu had argued that the poll body had not elaborated the grounds to put the process of election in abeyance after the formal notification.

“Your press note mentions a reference received from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India as the basis for putting the process of the election which was clearly underway. However, the press note of the ECI does not elaborate the grounds which the Commission finds so urgent to put the process of election in abeyance after the formal notification,” he said.