CPM leader who set himself ablaze in Indore dies, family demands judicial probe

A CPM activist who allegedly immolated himself at Geeta Bhavan Square, Indore, on Friday succumbed to his burns late on Sunday.

Rameshchandra Prajapat, a tailor, had sustained nearly 90 per cent burns and was being treated at M Y Hospital.

In-charge of Tukoganj Police Station Nirmal Kumar Shrivas said it was not clear why the 72-year-old took the extreme step because the police could not record his statement. He did not leave any note. Shrivas said CCTV footage showed that he did not raise any slogans and was alone when the incident happened.

A bag carrying anti-CAA pamphlets had been found lying near him which led many to speculate that the septuagenarian immolated himself to register his protest against the new citizenship law.

His son Deepak Prajapat, 30, however, insisted that the step his father took had nothing to do with the new citizenship law. Other family members and Prajapat community demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident on Monday.

CPM leaders claimed Prajapat was disturbed by the new law and the country-wide protests and could have been driven to take the extreme step due to this.

