CPM leader who immolated himself dies, community demands judicial probe

A CPM activist who allegedly immolated himself at Geeta Bhavan Square in Indore three days ago succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday.

Tukoganj Police Station in-charge Nirmal Kumar Shrivas said it was not clear why the 72-year-old took the extreme step because the police could not record his statement.

Rameshchandra Prajapat, a tailor, sustained nearly 90 per cent burns and was being treated at M Y Hospital.

A bag carrying anti-CAA pamphlets was found lying near him which has led many to speculate that the septuagenarian immolated himself to register his protest against the new citizenship law.

While CPM leaders claimed Prajapat was disturbed by the new law and the countrywide protests and could have taken the extreme step due to that, his son Deepak Prajapat, 30, however, insisted that his father’s action had nothing to do with CAA. Other family members and the Prajapat community demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Shrivas said the man did not leave any note, adding that CCTV footage showed he did not raise any slogans and was alone when the incident happened.

