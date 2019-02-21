Kerala: CPM leader ‘heard’ making provocative remarks month before Youth Congress workers’ murder

A video of a CPM district secretariat member in Kerala, purportedly issuing death threats to Congress workers at a public meeting, has come out in the open, making its way onto television news channels. The video, shot in January, comes at a time when a local CPM leader has been arrested for his involvement in the murders of two Youth Congress leaders in Periya in Kasaragod district this week. The Opposition Congress has trained its guns on the ruling party, accusing it of unleashing a wave of political killings with the aim of eliminating its rivals.

VPP Musthafa, a member of the CPM Kasaragod district secretariat, is heard making outrageous remarks at a public meeting in Periya on January 7 where he warns the Congress of retaliation if it continues it’s attacks on it’s leaders.

“We have kept our patience until the netherworld. We have forgiven the daylight attacks that were made on our comrades Peethambaran and Surendran without any provocation. But if you come to kick us again, the CPI(M) will rise up like a rocket from the netherworld. In the way of the rocket, be it Govindan Nair, be it Baburaj, every single leader will get shredded into pieces in such a way that their bodies won’t be in a position to get cremated,” Musthafa is reportedly heard saying.

“To all Congress leaders who have heard or not heard, let me tell the Bekal Sub-Inspector that when he calls them (Cong leaders) for a peace meeting, he should tell them what the CPM has said. Whether you register a case or catch the accused, you would know of the CPM’s behaviour and it’s ways,” the leader is heard saying, directly warning the Congress of repercussions.

Musthafa’s speech was made two days after Peethambaran was attacked reportedly by Youth Congress workers. Peethambaran has now been remanded to police custody for hatching the plot to kill the two Youth Congress workers.

When contacted, Musthafa neither confirmed nor denied whether he made the remarks. “What the television channels have shown is a four-minute clip. I had spoken for nearly 40 minutes there, talking about many other things,” he said.