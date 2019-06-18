Son of CPM Kerala chief booked for rape; he calls it blackmail

CPM Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son was booked by Mumbai Police after a 33-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a decade under the pretext of marrying her. An offence was registered against Binoy Kodiyeri at a police station in the city under the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating.

Refuting the allegations, Benoy Kodiyeri told media persons in Kerala that the woman was trying to blackmail him and had asked for Rs 5 crore about six months back. He acknowledged knowing the woman.

According to the woman’s complaint, she met Binoy in 2008 while working as a bar dancer in Dubai. The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked to leave her job and move with him to Mumbai. He also rented a home for her in Mumbai and promised to marry her.

The police said that all this while, the accused had concealed the fact that he was already married and had a family in Kerala, even as the woman gave birth to a son in 2010.

Binoy, the police said, was also stalling the woman’s requests to introduce her to his family and to get married to her. It was only last year that she found out about his wife and two children in Kerala and confronted him, the police said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Binoy threatened her if she complained to the police, leading to a delay in registering a complaint.