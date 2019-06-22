CPM Kerala chief offers to step down in wake of rape charges against son: Reports

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the CPI(M) chief in Kerala, is believed to have offered to step down from his post in the wake of rape charges against his eldest son Binoy, reports in the local media said. There has been no official confirmation of the same.

The state and the central leadership of the party, however, is said to have made it clear that Balakrishnan need not step down as he has not tried to protect his son in the case. In any case, his resignation may further weaken the party, embattled by a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The CPM won just one seat in Kerala, the only state in the country it rules.

Binoy Balakrishnan, a businessman based in Dubai, has been accused of rape by a woman, hailing from Bihar, with a case registered against him in Mumbai. The complainant, who reportedly worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, has alleged that Binoy sexually abused her for many years by promising to marry her one day. She also said that Binoy is the father of her eight-year-old child and that she is willing to undergo paternity tests to prove the same. She said she found out about Binoy’s wife and children through his Facebook page.

Binoy dismissed the allegations through his counsel and said the woman was attempting to blackmail him with trumped-up charges. He has also moved a district court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The Opposition Congress in the state has demanded the CPM should carry out a detailed investigation of Balakrishanan’s son. Just last year, Binoy was barred from entering Dubai for a few months after getting entangled in a financial fraud case.

Balakrishanan, who served as the home minister in the previous Left government of VS Achuthanandan, took over the party chief’s position in 2016 after Pinarayi Vijayan resigned from the post to take oath as chief minister. The 65-year-old leader from Kannur is seen as number two in the state CPM after Vijayan.