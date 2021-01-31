CPM and Cong hit out at TMC, BJP in joint rally

Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said, “BJP always worshipped Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Now they are worshipping Netaji Subhash Chandra Basu to prove their patriotism. They are basically trying to create unrest in Bengal.”

At a joint rally of the Congress and the CPI(M) here on Saturday, CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Salim said the Trinamool Congress and the BJP were two sides of the same coin, pointing out that the ruling party’s leaders were now joining the saffron outfit.

Congress and CPI(M) leaders marched from Ramlila Maidan to the Gandhi Ashram in Beleghata.

After the rally, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said, “BJP always worshipped Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Now they are worshipping Netaji Subhash Chandra Basu to prove their patriotism. They are basically trying to create unrest in Bengal.”

The Left and the Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly polls together, and are involved in seat-sharing talks wt present. According to sources, they have already reached an understanding on 193 of the state’s 294 Assembly seats.