CPM analysis of 2019 debacle stresses its 2014 conclusions

At the end of its three-day Central Committee meeting, the CPM’s analysis of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results appears to hark back to its 2014 Central Committee meeting conclusions, with the Left having lost more ground over the past five years.

Like then party general secretary Prakash Karat, present general secretary Sitaram Yechury spoke of the role of the NDA’s “money power’’ in swinging the elections in their favour. They both spoke of the systemic erosion of Left supporters and cadres. And they both blamed the “violence unleashed by the Trinamool Congress’’ for its losses in West Bengal. In 2014, Karat said “communal polarisation” of the electorate led to the NDA’s victory. Five years later, Yechury reiterated this stand.

Yechury on Monday said the CPM’s first order of the day is to “get in touch with all our cadres’’ and bring them back into the fold. In 2014, Karat had said the party had decided to “examine why there has been an alienation of sections of the people from the Party’’.

Yechury told the media, “It is true that while huge numbers turn up for our movements and marches, they have not translated electorally. Over the next two months we will analyse why.’’

Claiming that “big corporate money — both Indian as well as international’’ funded the NDA’s campaign, Yechury said, “This along with the use of institutions such as the EC, CBI, RBI and ED has aided the NDA victory.’’

In West Bengal and Tripura, he said, elections were held under the fear of “terror and violence’’.

“We are disappointed but we are far from being disarmed. The only way to counter a right wing political offensive is with a Left wing political offensive, which the CPI(M) will do now,’’ he said. The CPM general secretary added that the party CPM was in the process of chalking out a political strategy. “We have only done a preliminary review so far as we are yet to receive more detailed booth reports from the states,” he added.

Yechury, meanwhile, admitted that the opposition Gathbandan electoral platform of “saving India’’ from communal forces and protecting the country’s Constitution and institutions had gained little traction on the ground.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “The opposition parties, the Congress in particular, failed to put in place the unity of secular opposition parties that was being projected in the run-up to the elections. A campaign to safeguard secularism as against the communal offensive was not conducted. Soft Hindutva is not the answer for hardcore Hindutva. The ideological battle between Hindutva and secularism was not forcefully conducted. The voters in Kerala felt that the Congress will be in a better position for the formation of an alternative secular government.”

“The correct stand of the LDF government which was bound to implement the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala was utilised by the BJP and UDF to create misgivings amongst a section of believers. The Party will make all efforts to bring back these sections into our fold,’’ said Yechury.

The party maintained that in West Bengal, the Congress not cooperating with the Left Front on seat-sharing that led to the BJP’s rise. “In West Bengal, elections were held in a highly polarized atmosphere. There was a high anti-incumbency against the TMC. The CPI(M) and the Left Front were not seen as the alternative and this led to a shift in a section of our traditional votes. The Congress’s refusal to accept the Left’s proposal for maximizing the pooling of anti-BJP, anti-TMC votes bolstered this binary narrative,’’ said Yechury.