CPM ally Kerala Congress (M) extends support to bishop

Days after the CPI(M) denounced a Catholic bishop’s claim of “narcotics jihad”, its LDF ally Kerala Congress (M) on Sunday extended support to the bishop, saying that he was exhorting people to be vigilant against social evils.

Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s remark has polarised Kerala, with the CPI(M), Congress and various Muslim outfits protesting the statement.

However, in an embarrassment for the CPI(M), Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani said, “There is some specific agenda behind making the statement a controversy. The bishop was telling the people that narcotics are a social evil. Don’t distort his statement,” Mani said.

Incidentally, Palai is the hometown of the Kerala Congress as well as Mani.