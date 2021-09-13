scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

CPM ally Kerala Congress (M) extends support to bishop

Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s remark has polarised Kerala, with the CPI(M), Congress and various Muslim outfits protesting the statement.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
September 13, 2021 2:22:21 am
Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt

Days after the CPI(M) denounced a Catholic bishop’s claim of “narcotics jihad”, its LDF ally Kerala Congress (M) on Sunday extended support to the bishop, saying that he was exhorting people to be vigilant against social evils.

Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s remark has polarised Kerala, with the CPI(M), Congress and various Muslim outfits protesting the statement.

However, in an embarrassment for the CPI(M), Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani said, “There is some specific agenda behind making the statement a controversy. The bishop was telling the people that narcotics are a social evil. Don’t distort his statement,” Mani said.

Incidentally, Palai is the hometown of the Kerala Congress as well as Mani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 12: Latest News

Advertisement