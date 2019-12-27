CPI’s first rally against CAA in Punjab: ‘British followed divide and rule, NDA follows divert and rule’

Rally at Mansa market led by JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar Rally at Mansa market led by JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar

Speaking at the CPI’s first rally protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Punjab on Thursday, former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar compared the NDA government to the British when they ruled India in the pre-independence era.

Addressing people during the ‘Savidhaan Bachao Desh Bachao’ rally at Mansa’s grain market, Kanhaiya, who is a national executive council member of the CPI, said, “In the pre-independence era, British followed the divide and rule policy…they used to make Hindus and Muslims fight with each other and people used to get confused as to whether to take part in the Independence struggle or should save their religion. All those Indians who used to sit with Britishers at that time…have well learnt this art and now they are following the same on Indians. At the moment…it is ‘divert and rule’ by NDA government.”

He further said, “As GDP is going now…economy slowdown is a serious issue…small industries are closing down…unemployment is maximum in the past 45 years in our country…people are being diverted to ask all these questions…soon after forming the government…we kept ourselves occupied with abrogation of Article 370 in J&K while now it is CAA…NRC and NPR…all these are divisive methods to keep the masses away from real issues.”

The rally was largely attended by youth, traders and farmers. Kanhaiya said, “Desh mein ek rajniti chal rahi hai…and when you start understanding it…and start questioning the government…you are called ‘vikas virodhi, desh virodhi…sanskirti virodhi…sena virodhi and even Hindu virodhi…”

Kanhaiya said, “Our cultural belief is Vashudhaiv Kutumbkam…so immigrants from all countries should be welcome…in fact the bone of contention is the NRC of Assam in which 19 lakh people did not come in the first list and later it was found that out of them 15 lakh were Hindus.”

He also said, “…The present government targets Hindus who are in majority in India and is making them believe that everything is being done for their good. But it needs to be understood by one and all that unemployment issue…slowdown in economy… crimes against women is affecting everyone irrespective of which religion you belong to.”

B K Kango, national general secretary, CPI, said, “We are not getting any support from the main opposition party which is Congress…They are stronger than us but so far they have not played their constructive role on CAA till now.”

