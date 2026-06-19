CPIML slams Congress’ cross-voting charge, flags INDIA bloc trust issues

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the CPIML (Liberation) and a key face of the INDIA bloc, shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the accusation a “malicious lie”.

Written by: Manoj C.G
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 01:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, CPIML general secretary Dipankar BhattacharyaRahul Gandhi with CPIML Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya
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The tussle in the INDIA opposition bloc over the defeat of the Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand intensified on Friday, with the CPI(ML) Liberation registering a strong protest after the Congress accused two of its MLAs of cross-voting.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the CPIML (Liberation) and a key face of the INDIA bloc, shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the accusation a “malicious lie”. “We are shocked to see that the Congress is blaming our MLAs in Jharkhand for the defeat of Congress nominee Pranav Jha in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand on 18 June. This is a malicious lie. Both our MLAs voted for Mr. Jha as planned in the meeting of opposition MLAs. Our polling agents duly verified the votes before the ballots were cast,” he wrote.

“I write to you to express our strong protest against the wholly unfounded and malicious propaganda against our MLAs and the attempted tarnishing of our party’s Image. In election after election our MLAs In Bihar and Jharkhand have voted for opposition candidates In Rajya Sabha. As you know, our party has been one of the most committed constituents of the INDIA bloc since its formation,” Bhattacharya said. “We call upon you to ask Congress leaders to stop making unverified and unwarranted allegations against allies that undermine mutual trust among parties of the INDIA bloc. Given the wide publicity the malicious lie has got in the media, we are constrained to release this letter to the public,” he wrote.

Congress left red-faced

In an embarrassing setback, the Congress lost the election for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs in Jharkhand. One of the seats was won by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and former minister Baidyanath Ram. The other was won by NDA-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani, the Director of Corporate Affairs for Reliance Industries. Nathwani edged out Congress’s Pranav Jha, All India Congress Committee secretary attached to party president Kharge’s office.

How numbers stacked up

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, a candidate required 28 first-preference votes to win the election to the Upper House of Parliament. The JMM-led alliance has 56 MLAs and without cross-voting, both of its candidates would have made it through. According to sources, Ram received 30 votes and Nathwani got 30 votes, but two were found to be invalid. Jha managed only 21 votes, and one was declared invalid.

What Congress said

The Congress alleged that four RJD MLAs and two legislators of the CPI(M-L) Liberation did not vote for Jha. The AICC’s Jharkhand in-charge, K Raju, alleged that the RJD and CPI(M-L) Liberation “betrayed the alliance”, accusing the BJP of engineering the outcome through “horse-trading”.

INDIA bloc tussle

In Bhattacharya’s letter is a potent sentence: “We call upon you to ask Congress leaders to stop making unverified and unwarranted allegations against allies that undermine mutual trust among parties of the INDIA bloc.” This is significant against the backdrop of the rumblings within the opposition bloc, especially after the Assembly poll results earlier this year. The Congress’s move to part ways with the DMK and join hands with Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu drew criticism from allies in the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8.

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Manoj C.G
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape. Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis. The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage. Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting. Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics. National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections. Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum. Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital. Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief. Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More

 

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