CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami free to go back to Srinagar, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday said CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, who had been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for a health checkup, was free to return to his house in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The apex court had earlier directed authorities to bring Tarigami to New Delhi from Srinagar, where he had been detained after the Centre abrogated Article 370.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, said the ex-MLA does not need any permission to return home if doctors at AIIMS considered him fit enough to do so.

The Court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s plea regarding the detention of Tarigami. Yechury, who was allowed to travel to Srinagar to visit the ailing leader, had filed a report, as directed by the Court, on his visit to the state. Yechury told the Court he had no objection to Tarigami being shifted to AIIMS for better medical treatment. “We want to reserve our right to challenge detention of former MLA Tarigami in Habeas Corpus plea,” he said, reported PTI.

The ailing leader was then on September 9 shifted to AIIMS, following the apex court order which said the leader should be shifted “at the earliest” to the Delhi hospital from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest.