CPI(M) lashes out at Maharashtra govt, demands release of Azad, other Bhim Army activists

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has lashed out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government condemning the detention of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his colleagues and demanded their immediate release. They also insisted that permission be granted to Azad for the public meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The party claimed that after Azad’s detention on Friday, Subodh More, state committee member of Jati Anta Sangharsh Samiti (affiliated to the Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch), and Bhim Army leaders Ashok Kamble, Sunil Thorat, Mahadu Pawar and others, have also been arrested on Saturday morning. They have been taken to an unknown location and are out of reach, they said. These leaders had gone to Manali Hotel in Malad to meet Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained ahead of his public meeting and rally to be held in Jambori Maidan in Worli.

On Friday, the leaders from the Maharashtra unit of Bhim Army said the police did not allow Azad and his supporters to leave the hotel to meet media persons. “Police vehicles have been called to arrest us. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to destroy Constitutional rights? Don’t we have freedom of speech? We will not tolerate this,” said Azad, who is visiting the city for the first time.

According to the Bhim Army, it has received permission from the PWD to hold the rally and event in Worli. However, the police claimed the organisers had been denied permission by the PWD. “Only cultural programmes can be held at the ground… We then asked them to shift their rally to Shanmukhanand Hall but they are not interested in an indoor venue,” said a senior police officer.

Ashok Kamble had said they will hold the event at Worli despite police denying permission. “It is not a political rally or event. The Bhim Army is a social organisation and is having a cultural event,” he had added.

The CPI(M) also referred to Bhima Koregaon violence that took place a year ago and demanded the strict action against Manohar Bhide and Milind Ekbote, the alleged “perpetrators” of the attacks.