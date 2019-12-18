CPI(M) demands Kiran Bedi’s removal for attending Babri demolition re-enactment

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File/Express photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File/Express photo)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded that Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi be removed from her post for being a part of a function in which a re-enactment of the Babri mosque demolition was performed.

“After the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict in which the apex court said the Babri demolition was a grossly illegal act, for Kiran Bedi to attend such a function in a school run by the RSS is outrageous and atrocious,” CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said. “She has no right to remain in post of governor and should be dismissed forthwith,” Karat said.

Bedi and Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda were among the dignitaries who attended the event on Sunday.

Five members of a school management near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka have also been booked for the act by the students at its annual sports day.

A case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others who run the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka, some 30 km from the coastal city of Mangaluru, under Sections 295(A) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

