CPIM demands compensation for kin of those killed in anti-CAA protests in UP

The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded compensation for families of people who were killed and those injured during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and also sought the withdrawal of cases against “innocent people”.

The party said action should be taken against police personnel who were found engaged in acts of violence and vandalism and also demanded the complete disbanding of “police mitra vigilantes”.

“Compensation to be paid to all those killed and injured; withdrawal of cases against innocent people and no attempts to impose fines etc, to be made… A judicial inquiry into the entire sequence of events in the state after passage of the CAA by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court to be set up,” CPI(M) leader and Polit Bureau member Subhashini Ali said, listing her party’s demands.

Ali, who visited Uttar Pradesh, where more than 20 people were killed in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleged that the police brutality was the “direct consequence of the attitude of the (Uttar Pradesh) chief minister towards any form of dissent and protest”.

“He (Uttar Pradesh chief minister) has stated publicly that he would take ‘revenge’ (badla) against protestors and make them pay for any damage that occurred during the protests. He has been more than true to his word,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned of a “crackdown” on the protesters and the government ordered that those found responsible for damaging public property during the protests would have to pay for it.

Ali claimed that wherever violence occurred, it was the “result of administrative failure and partisan behaviour and brutality” on the part of the local police.

“Anger against the passage of the CAA was widespread among many sections of the population of UP. Students everywhere were enraged by what they saw happening in JNU, Jamia and AMU and members of the minority community felt that their very right to Indian citizenship was threatened,” she said.

