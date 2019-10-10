CPI to hold seminar on Vedas to ‘prevent scripture misuse’

The CPI, an ally of CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, will organise a three-day seminar on Vedas and Upanishads to prevent the “misuse of Hindu scriptures and texts for communal ends”.

The event will be held in Kannur from October 25 under the aegis of N E Balram Memorial Trust as part of the birth centenary of late CPI veteran N E Balram.

Trust chairman and senior CPI leader C N Chandran said that Indian philosophy was a favourite subject of the late Balram. Nine experts from across the country will present papers on Vedas, Upanishad, Puranas and epics at the event. “We want to prevent the misuse of Hindu scriptures and texts by communal forces for their ends. The seminar wants to look at the topics from a scientific perspective.”