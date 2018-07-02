CPI to contest six LS seats in Bihar under ‘Left Democratic Secular Front’, says state Secretary

The six seats on which the party intends to field its candidates are- Begusarai, Madhubani, Motihari, Khagaria, Gaya and Banka. The six seats on which the party intends to field its candidates are- Begusarai, Madhubani, Motihari, Khagaria, Gaya and Banka.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Bihar unit on Monday said it has nothing to do with “Grand Alliance” and in its place the party would like to have a “Left Democratic Secular Front” with RJD and Congress for the crucial 2019 general election in the state.

CPI state Secretary Satya Narayan Singh said his party has decided to contest six Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the upcoming national poll. “Earlier, we had decided to contest 10 seats under the ‘Left Democratic Secular Front’ but the party has now decided to fight on six seats in the state,” the CPI leader told reporters.

The six seats on which the party intends to field its candidates are- Begusarai, Madhubani, Motihari, Khagaria, Gaya and Banka, Singh accompanied by party’s national executive committee member Ram Naresh Pandey and its state secretariat council members Pramod Prabhakar and Vijay Narayan Mishra, said.

CPI which had fought in alliance with the JD(U) in 2014 Parliamentary election drew nought in Bihar.

In order to ensure defeat of BJP, the party would review the situation state-wise and have an alliance accordingly, he said. “It is almost certain that CPI would have an alliance with BJD in Odisha,” he said.

Replying to a query as whether he had any talks with Lalu Prasad on the issue, Singh said “We did not have any talks with Lalu Prasad on the number of seats but yes we did have talks with him on fighting the polls together to defeat BJP”.

“Prasad made it clear that there will be an alliance with the CPI but not a word on (number of seats),” he claimed.

The Bihar CPI Secretary said that the party would hold a mega “Bhajpa Harao, Desh Bachao” rally in the state capital on October 25 as part of its preparations to Lok Sabha elections and also to show its strength in the state.

He was giving details of the two-day meeting of executive committee and state council of party’s state unit that ended on July 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App