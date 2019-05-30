CPI revives call for reunification of Left parties

With the Left parties plunging to a historic low in Lok Sabha elections, the CPI on Wednesday revived its call for reunification of the Communist parties, arguing that the Left in India is facing an unprecedented challenge. The party admitted that it faces a prospect of losing the national party status.

The CPI has time and again called for reunification of the Left parties on a principled basis. “It is an entirely new situation now. It is an extremely challenging situation for the Left. We hope the other Left parties will also think over it,” senior CPI leader D Raja said after a meeting of the party’s National Executive to review the election results.

“It was a failure of the secular, democratic parties, including the Congress party, that they could not put up a creditable united opposition to BJP and its allies except in Tamil Nadu. DMK leadership showed its foresight in forging alliance of all secular, democratic parties including the Left and working out reasonable seat sharing,” the National Executive concluded.

Arguing that the Left in India is facing an unprecedented challenge, the CPI reiterated that the “situation demands the reunification of the communist movement”. “Modi and BJP during the current tenure would unleash forces of Hindutva with more aggression while serving the interests of corporate and big business houses. They will resort to more rhetorics like Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas…”