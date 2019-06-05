CPI may see change of guard next month

The CPI could see a change in leadership next month as general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy is likely to step down on health grounds. Reddy had expressed his desire to make way for another leader at the party’s national executive meeting held last month to review the CPI’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party leadership has rejected Reddy’s offer saying that it believes in collective responsibility. However, sources in the party said that Reddy has made up his mind to retire from politics primarily because of health issues. Sources said his proposal would now come up for discussion at the national council meeting to be held in July.

Reddy was re-elected as CPI general secretary at the Party Congress last year. Even then, he was reluctant to continue as general secretary and had conveyed his view to the party. But a change of guard could not take place as there was no consensus on his successor.

Reddy, who took over as general secretary in 2012 succeeding the late A B Bardhan, is serving his third term. Party national secretary D Raja, AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur and Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran are said to be the front-runners to succeed Reddy.