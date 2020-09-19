CPI leader raises in RS concern over corporatisation of ordnance factories

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam

CPI leader Binoy Viswam on Friday expressed concern over the privatisation of ordnance factories, calling it a very serious issue.

Raising the matter with the Chair’s permission in Rajya Sabha, Viswam said that the country has more than 41 ordnance factories and nine Defence Public Sector Undertakings. “The history says that they are almost 200 years old. Their turnover, in 2018-19, was Rs 45,776 crore. Now, the government is on a move to corporatise them. The country, the people, and the workers believe that this may go, and this will go, against the interests of the nation,” he said.

Viswam said the ordnance factories “are not only making arms and ammunition, but during the Covid-19 pandemic time, they are making masks and repairing ventilators too” and said that they “are helping the people”.

Last week, the government established an empowered group of ministers to look into the roadmap for corporatisation of ordnance factories, to iron out any issues, and to decide if it should be divided into more than one entity.

