‘Tumhare purvaj bhi Jai Shri Ram wale the’: Jharkhand BJP MLA to Congress’ Irfan Ansari

In a video that has gone viral on social media, BJP MLA CP Singh asked Congress legislator Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside the Jharkhand Assembly. Reacting to the incident, Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Thakur said Singh “is politicising Lord Ram, who is he to do that? People shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with devotion and trust not for pretence.”

The incident took place outside the assembly premises when the two legislators were talking to the media. Ansari told a reporter after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants were raised in the assembly that as elections are nearing the BJP was hiding behind these chants when the there are no jobs in the state. Singh then asked Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ “Main to keh raha hoon ki Irfan Bhai ek baar jor se lagayein: Jai Shri Ram (I am saying Irfan Bhai that you chant Jai Shri Ram).”

When Ansari asked Singh if he is trying to threaten him, Singh said that the Congress MLA’s ancestors were also “Jai Shri Ram wale” and there is no need to fear. Ansari added that “Ram ka nam badnaam mat kijiye…Ram sab ke hain (Don’t defame Ram’s name, he belongs to everyone).”

However, the Urban Development and Housing Minister could be heard saying “(Tumhaare poorvaj) Babur ke nahi…Gazni ke nahi…Taimur ke nahi the…(Your ancestors were not of Babur, Gazni or Taimur).” Ansari then responded by saying that the Minister should go and see in the condition of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Without commenting on the incident, Ansari confirmed to The Indian Express that he was asked to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Minister CP Singh. Singh, however, could not be reached for comment.