Vice President Radhakrishnan to begin two-day Sri Lanka visit tomorrow, to meet Tamil leaders, Indian diaspora

During the two-day official visit, the first by an Indian vice-president to the island nation, he will also interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka, as per his office. (Express File Photo)

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will begin an official visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday, his office announced on Saturday. During the two-day visit, Radhakrishnan will call on Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, and also meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

During the two-day official visit, the first by an Indian vice-president to the island nation, he will also interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka, as per his office.

Later in the day, the vice president will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Colombo, where he will virtually hand over houses to beneficiaries from Tamil communities, built with assistance from the Indian government as part of the third phase of the Indian Housing Project.