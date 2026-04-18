Vice President Radhakrishnan to begin two-day Sri Lanka visit tomorrow, to meet Tamil leaders, Indian diaspora
This is the first bilateral official visit of an Indian Vice President to the island nation. Though, in October 2000, the then V-P Krishan Kant had visited Sri Lanka, it was for the state funeral of former PM Sirimavo Bandaranaike
During the two-day official visit, the first by an Indian vice-president to the island nation, he will also interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka, as per his office. (Express File Photo)
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will begin an official visit to Sri Lanka on Sunday, his office announced on Saturday. During the two-day visit, Radhakrishnan will call on Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, and also meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.
During the two-day official visit, the first by an Indian vice-president to the island nation, he will also interact with leaders of the Indian-origin Tamil community and Tamil leaders from the Northern and Eastern regions of Sri Lanka, as per his office.
Later in the day, the vice president will address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Colombo, where he will virtually hand over houses to beneficiaries from Tamil communities, built with assistance from the Indian government as part of the third phase of the Indian Housing Project.
With this, the total number of houses for Tamil communities will reach 50,000, while 10,000 more houses are being built in the fourth phase of the project, the statement mentioned.
On Monday, the vice president will travel to Nuwara Eliya, visit the Indian Housing Projects, and interact with the local Tamil community. Indian-origin Tamilians comprise approximately 1.6 million (about 7%) of Sri Lanka’s population.
This visit, which follows recent high-level engagements between the two countries, is expected to further strengthen the millennia-old civilisational and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, the statement said.
This is the first bilateral official visit of the Vice President of India to Sri Lanka. In October 2000, the then Vice President Krishan Kant had visited Sri Lanka for the state funeral of former PM Sirimavo Bandaranaike.
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High-level engagements between the two countries have taken place in the recent past, with President Disanayaka visiting India in February, and PM Amarasuriya visiting India in October 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had three telephonic conversations with President Disanayaka: in April 2025, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack; in December 2025, post Cyclone Ditwah; and just last month, to discuss the West Asia conflict.
In the wake of widespread devastation in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah in November 2025, New Delhi had announced immediate and multi-sectoral assistance for relief and rescue under Operation Sagar Bandhu. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Sri Lanka and announced a $450 million package for rebuilding and rehabilitation.
Earlier, India has been the ‘first responder’ for Sri Lanka with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard assisting in Sri Lankan waters to avert large-scale environmental damage incidents such as MV XPress Pearl in May 2021 and MT New Diamond in September 2020.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More