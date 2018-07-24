Cows safer in country than women: Uddhav Thackeray

Shivsena president Uddhav Thackeray. Shivsena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Cows Are currently safer in the the country than women, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said in an interview to party mouthpiece Saamana on Monday. He added that the Sena is not fighting for dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but for the dreams of common Indians.

In the first part of a three-part interview published in Saamana, Uddhav said that it is perhaps for the first time in the history of the nation that a political party, which was a partner in the NDA until recently, moved a no-confidence motion against the government.

“We never oppose anything for the sake of it. So, we decided to stay neutral during the motion. I won’t allow anyone to use the party’s shoulders to fire,” he added.

“On who should we have confidence and no confidence? Why should we vote against the government? What has been done by the Opposition parties? Where were these political parties when we were raising issues concerning the people? The issues raised by Sena are now being raised by everyone,” said Uddhav.

Claiming that cows are safer than women in the country, he said: “We never said cows should be slaughtered. But while protecting cows, our country has become the most unsafe for women. One should be ashamed of it. You want to save gau mata but what about my mata.” Without naming the BJP, Uddhav said his party is a friend of the people and not of any party. “We are friends of the Bharatiya janata (Indian people) and not of any political party… If we find something against the poor or against the interests of the country, we will definitely talk about it despite being in power.”

He added that the Sena is keeping a check on the government and using power for the people. “Those criticising the government do not become anti-nationals. The parliamentarians are elected by the people and have a right to raise questions,” said Uddhav.

