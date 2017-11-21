Alwar killing: Ummar aides surrender, say he too had gun

Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan) Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan)

Alwar police on Monday said that two “accomplices” of Ummar, who was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes while returning from Dausa to Bharatpur with cattle, “surrendered” on Sunday and have apparently confessed that Ummar had a countrymade gun on him at the time of the incident.

The two were identified as Tahir and Javed.

“Tahir and Javed surrendered on Sunday and confessed that they have undertaken cattle smuggling in the past as well,” Anil Beniwal, Circle Officer (Alwar South), who is the investigating officer in the case, said.

He said, “Tahir and Javed have said that Ummar had a countrymade gun too and they have smuggled cattle in past; their estimated earnings from each run are estimated at Rs 1 lakh. The driver, Javed, said he used to get Rs 10,000 for each successful run.”

The two were taken to the spot of the alleged shootout for verification and produced in court on Monday, which granted one-day custody to the police.

Also Read: Attackers gau rakshaks, mutilated victim’s body, says police

“Ummar had one case against him under Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, filed in 2012. Tahir had three and Javed had two cases under the same Act,” he said.

Tahir and Javed were booked in another case under the same Act, following an alleged shootout with gau rakshaks in which Ummar was killed.

On November 10, Ummar, Tahir and Javed, who was driving, were allegedly waylaid by cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Govindgarh area around dawn. Ummar was killed and Tahir was wounded; Javed escaped.

Four days after the assault, police said two gau rakshaks arrested in connection with the case had confessed to the assault as well as mutilating Ummar’s body and dumping it on the railway tracks about 15 km away to make it look like an accident. Ramveer Gujjar and Bhagwan Singh, booked under different IPC sections, also alleged that those in the pick-up truck (Ummar, Tahir and Javed) had fired at them. The police have called both sides “criminals.”

Police are still looking for four accomplices of Gujjar and Singh.

Circle Officer Beniwal said, “Some groups active in Dausa collect stray cattle and sell them to cow smugglers at cheap rates. Ummar, Tahir and Javed were making their third cattle smuggling run in eight days when they were waylaid (by gau rakshaks).”

The police had discovered a deserted pick-up truck, allegedly used by the trio, on the morning of November 10, and found six bovines in it, one of them dead. “Two were cows, but not milch cows, veterinary reports have said. The other three were calves,” Beniwal said.

In Delhi, relatives of Ummar and Tahir said they expect justice from the court and demanded arrest of everyone responsible for Ummar’s death. They were speaking at the Press Club of India during a public meeting against “mob lynching and impunity to ‘cow terrorists’” organised by United Against Hate, a civil society outfit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App