Cow vigilante held for assault on two youths in UP

Monday, August 20, 2018
The case against the vigilantes was lodged after a video was circulated widely on social media, showing them beating up the duo with belts and sticks.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow | Published: August 21, 2018 2:55:31 am
The youths transporting the cows — Dilshad, 24, and a 17-year-old — were detained under the anti-cow slaughter Act based on a complaint by the vigilantes. (Representational) The youths transporting the cows — Dilshad, 24, and a 17-year-old — were detained under the anti-cow slaughter Act based on a complaint by the vigilantes. (Representational)

THE LEADER of a cow vigilante group in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district was arrested Monday for allegedly leading a group of vigilantes in beating up two youths, one of them a minor, for carrying two cows.

The youths transporting the cows — Dilshad, 24, and a 17-year-old — were detained under the anti-cow slaughter Act based on a complaint by the vigilantes.

The police said the duo claimed that they had bought the cow to keep them at home but failed to produce any document. The case against the vigilantes was lodged after a video was circulated widely on social media, showing them beating up the duo with belts and sticks.

