‘Cow smuggler’ opens fire, beaten up in Alwar: Police

An alleged cow smuggler was beaten up after he opened fire on being confronted by a group of villagers in Rajasthan’s Alwar district and injured two of them, police said Wednesday.

Advertising

One of the injured villagers and the alleged cow smuggler have been hospitalised, they added.

The incident occurred at Pahari village under Kathumar police station of Alwar district on Tuesday night, police said.

Salim Khan and his two associates Sahoon and Zakim were taking 20 to 25 cows through farmlands when they were accosted by a group of villagers. They allegedly abused the villagers and Khan also fired in the air to scare them, said police.

Advertising

The three men then walked ahead with the cows, they added.

Some time later, two village youths, Ramjeet Gurjar and Jeetram Gurjar, chased the trio on a motorcycle and entered into a scuffle with them. Khan allegedly fired at them, inflicting bullet injuries on Ramjeet Gurjar’s chest and hand.

Jeetram Gurjar was also hurt, police said.

Khan was overpowered by villagers and severely beaten up, the police said.

Alwar’s Deputy SP O P Meena rushed to the village and recovered a country-made pistol from Khan who was later hospitalised.

A team of Rajasthan Police led by Jaipur Range Inspector General of Police S Sengathir and Alwar Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Anil Paris was camping in the village to monitor the law and order situation.

“A case has been registered on the basis of statement of injured Ramjeet Gurjar against the cow smugglers. A cross-FIR is likely to be registered also in the matter. Khan has been shifted to the general ward from the ICU. The villagers who sustained bullet injuries are out of danger,” Sengathir told PTI.

He said Khan’s accomplices Sahoon and Zakim too have been detained and further investigation is on.

Prima facie, the trio was taking the cows for slaughtering, he added.

The incident occurred the day the state government introduced the “Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019” which proposes rigorous imprisonment up to life and a fine of Rs 1 to 5 lakh on the victim’s death.