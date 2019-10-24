‘Cow slaughter’ video goes viral, union minister Danve denies remarks

A VIDEO of Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve purportedly backing cow slaughter has gone viral on social media, prompting the BJP leader to claim that he had made no such remarks. His party, too, termed the video as “doctored”.

In the video, allegedly shot last Saturday, Danve can be seen purportedly assuring Muslims that they need not worry about ban on cow progeny slaughter as long as he is a minister.

“After the government implemented ‘Govansh Hatya Bandi’ (ban on cow progeny slaughter), some Muslims expressed concerns over its impact on their livelihood ahead of Bakr-Eid. I told them they should not worry as long as I am there and that no one will stop them (from carrying on with cow slaughter),” he is purportedly seen as saying.

Danve is also heard referring to the “illegal business of rice and sandalwood” which goes on in the area. “Should I stop it, I can stop it in a day,” he purportedly said.

Minutes after the video went viral, Danve issued a statement denying he made any such statement during his meeting with the Muslim community in Bhokardhan Assembly constituency in his home district of Jalna. Danve’s son Santosh Danve is seeking a second term from the constituency.

Terming the video as “misleading and doctored”, he said: “I want to put on record that I have not made any such controversial statement on cow slaughter. The video has been manipulated to tarnish my image in society.”

A police complaint was filed against Danve in Sangli over his alleged remarks. Alleging that his religious sentiments were hurt by Danve’s purported remarks, complainant Nitesh Oza demanded that an FIR be registered against the minister.

This is not the first time Danve had courted trouble. A couple of years ago, during a tour of drought-hit Marathwada, Danve — then the former state BJP president — had allegedly used an abusive word and said, “These farmers are never satisfied even after getting so much of help.” Danve had then denied the remarks.