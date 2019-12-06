Cow slaughter, smuggling cases in NuhPolice ‘ill-equipped’, ‘cannot handle such cases’, ‘lacks trust’: Amicus in HC report

Balyan conducted the survey on November 19. Balyan conducted the survey on November 19.

Haryana’s police force in Nuh, a district notorious for incidents of cow smuggling and slaughter, is “ill-equipped”, “cannot handle such crimes under the present circumstances” and “lacks trust of people of the area”, the Amicus Curiae appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in an ongoing case wherein a suspect had sought anticipatory bail, has said in 11-page report.

The report has now been taken on record by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu in August had directed Advocate Deepak Balyan, as Amicus Curiae, to visit all the police stations in district Nuh, get feedback from the ground level and submit a report for the measures to be taken for proper implementation of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

Balyan conducted the survey on November 19.

During an earlier hearing in the case, Haryana’s Director General of Police Manoj Yadava had apprised the court that “792 cases were registered under the Act in Nuh till March 31, 2019”. In another hearing, the police informed HC that from March 31 till August 25, 2019, a total of 99 FIRs were registered under the Act. Out of these 99 FIRs, in 68 cases, 175 accused managed to flee and barely 54 could be arrested till August 29, 2019.

“The crime of cow smuggling and slaughter cannot be handled by the present police force in all police stations. It is for utmost urgency to establish a Special Task Force to prevent cow slaughter in district Mewat headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police along with young dedicated officials with sufficient number of staff, infrastructure and resources”, the Amicus Curiae said in his report, adding that “the SSP needs to be an expert with a secular mindset exercising full authority to take decision without any fear and favour”.

“…the area where such heinous activities takes place… in order to stop criminal activities…when the police personnel had to visit and investigate in the interiors….there is no cooperation, trust and reliance of the public…on police personnel…tantamount to great travesty of justice and crime remains hidden in the dark shady places…making police personnel’s work more cumbersome,” the Amicus Curiae said.

“Much more is required at the highest level to control the transportation and slaughtering of cow in district Nuh. The police needs more manpower for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cases under this Act,” reads the report.

The Amicus Curiae, in the report, further said that “specialized crimes require a specialized approach and personnel” to deal with them. “Crime under the Act of 2015 cannot be handled by the traditional way of working of police,” the report reads, adding, “it needs to be handled by separate wing headed by SSP having separate office with all infrastructure facilities of transportation, communication along with sufficient committed police force”.

In the report, the Amicus Curiae has also given specific instances of ill-equipped police stations. “For 84 villages that fall in the jurisdiction of Tauru Sadar police station, there are barely two police vehicles to patrol the area, keep cow smuggling and slaughter cases under check and investigate the crimes. The strength of the police station is one station house officer, two Sub-Inspectors, five ASIs, and 19 Head Constables and Constables,” read the report citing examples of the poor infrastructure of the police force in Nuh.

Similar is the condition at other police stations, the report says.

“In the present circumstances, it is not possible in district Nuh to control the cow slaughtering with limited number of manpower in the police stations. Though the government has tried its best by constituting a special cell headed by a DSP rank officer, who is also holding the additional charge of two other police stations, there was no building for the Special Cell and they are running the office from a building in a dilapidated condition situated adjoining building of Nuh police station”, the report adds.

Further suggesting measures that need to be taken to prevent incidents of cow smuggling and slaughter, the report mentions, “Keeping in view the ground reality in district Nuh, there must be permanent checkpost on the borders of Haryana state adjoining western and southern Uttar Pradesh and on major highways – GT road connecting Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra, Manesar-Palwal Expressway connecting Gurugram, Mewat and Palwal; NH-2 connecting Palwal with Mathura and Agra; and NH-8 connecting Gurugram, Rewari and parts of Rajasthan border for illegal transportation”.

The Amicus has also suggested that the “timing of transportation of cows is regulated on the Gujarat pattern – between 7 am to 5 pm, so that the accused could not take the benefit of darkness in escaping from the spot”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App