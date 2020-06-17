Cow slaughter cases to be heard by fast track courts: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the public to “maintain social harmony while strengthening the brotherhood that has been in place for centuries”. (File photo) Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the public to “maintain social harmony while strengthening the brotherhood that has been in place for centuries”. (File photo)

Cases related to cow slaughter will be heard in fast track courts, a Freedom of Religion Bill will be passed to bring about an end to “forced conversions”, and a ‘Dharmada Board’ will be formed in areas where Hindus are in a minority — these were some announcements made by the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a press conference in Nuh district on Tuesday.

“The government is taking steps towards ensuring social harmony, while maintaining brotherhood. In order to curb incidents of cow slaughter within the state and take strict and timely action against the culprits, a decision has been made that all such matters will be heard in a fast track court,” Khattar said.

“Along with this if, for cow protection, there is any need tobring about amendments in the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, that will also be resolved,” the Chief Minister added.

“In some areas, matters of forced religious conversion have been noticed. Action will be initiated against people involved in adopting such tactics by passing the Freedom of Religion Bill and adopting the provisions in it… In areas where Hindus are in a minority, a ‘Dharmada Board’ will be constituted by the government to oversee Hindu religious estates. This task will be done keeping in mind the demands of the people living in the area,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media after holding a meeting of district officials and representatives of various social and religious organisations.

He also appealed to the public to “maintain social harmony while strengthening the brotherhood that has been in place for centuries”.

“There is a need to always remember that the country, state and society belong to everyone. It is not right to blame an entire society for any untoward incident done by mischievous elements,” said Chief Minister Khattar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd