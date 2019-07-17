Cow slaughter case lodged, madrasa targeted in UP village

A mob attacked a madrasa and pulled down its boundary wall at Behta village in Fatehpur district’s Bindaki area on Tuesday morning after beef was allegedly found at three places in the village, police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered two FIRs — one for the alleged cow slaughter and another for the attack on the madrasa. The first FIR has named Mushtaq (40), a villager who is currently absconding. The second FIR has been filed against 60 unidentified persons in connection with the violence.

“At Behta village, cow skin and intestine were found behind Mushtaq’s house… an FIR was registered against him. There was no tension in the village. But on Tuesday morning, more meat and two legs of a cow were recovered from near a pond behind the primary school…. A veterinary doctor was also called to test the meat. The doctor confirmed that it was beef. While we were at the pond site… we received information that more meat with a calf head has been recovered from a local madrasa situated near Mushtaq’s house. Villagers started gathering and they soon turned violent. Stones were pelted at the madrasa and its boundary wall was pulled down,” SP Ramesh said.

The violence began at around 10 am and continued for nearly 90 minutes, villagers said.

Heavy police deployments have been made in the area.

Fatehpur DM Sanjeev Singh said the village has a population of around 1,200 — 60 per cent are Hindus and the remaining Muslims. He said no classes were being held at the madrasa since the last three days.

“We (Hindus and Muslims) always lived in harmony in this village, and now because of one person (Mushtaq), such a situation has arisen,” said Mahmood Khan (65), another villager.