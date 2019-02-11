Cow important part of India’s tradition and culture: PM Modi in Vrindavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said cow has been an important part of India’s tradition and culture and his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle.

Advertising

Modi was speaking in Vrindavan to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal to underprivileged children by NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation. The prime minister unveiled a ceremonial plaque at the event to mark the serving of the meal by the NGO at the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir campus.

3 billion meals and a commitment to serve society! At the Akshaya Patra Foundation programme. https://t.co/Cv5QWwO4Jg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2019

Addressing the gathering, Modi said cow has been a vital element of the rural economy. “We cannot repay the debt of cow’s (gau mata) milk. The cow is an important element of India’s tradition and culture,” Modi said. He stressed his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle and started the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. In the Union Budget, Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish ‘Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’ with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

Funded by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.

Some of the important team members of popular film franchise ‘Bahubali’ and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor attended the Prime Minister’s programme, apart from a host of senior leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mathura MP Hema Malini.

(Inputs from PTI)