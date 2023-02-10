scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

Sources said that the appeal was issued on the directions of the Minister of Animal Husbandry.

Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
The government Friday withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug day’. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) Friday issued an order to this effect.

The AWBI, which comes under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had issued the appeal on February 6, 2023.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI order issued on February 10 read.

Also Read |The Express View on ‘Cow Hug Day’: Spare a thought for an overworked mother

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:15 IST
3 priests booked for spreading fake video, pics of ice formation inside Trimbakeshwar temple

