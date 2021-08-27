Covishield dose gap based on efficacy: Centre to Kerala High Court

The Centre Thursday told the Kerala High Court that the 84-day gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was fixed as per the recommendation of the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety.

The court was considering a petition of KITEX Garments which sought a relaxation in the 84-day interval for administering the second dose of Covishield to its employees. The Kochi-based company had purchased the required number of doses for its employees, but could not go for the second dose as the state government did not allow the jab before the expiry of the stipulated interval.

Submitting its response at the direction of the High Court, the Centre said the gap ensured better vaccine efficacy. The court will take up the matter again Friday.

On Tuesday, while considering the KITEX plea, the bench of Justice P B Suresh Kumar had asked whether the interval between the two doses was meant for ensuring efficacy of the vaccine or due to any shortage in the supply. The court sought a response from the Centre after the state government said it was following its guidelines.