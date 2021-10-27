60 lakh due for Covishield, 15 lakh for Covaxin: Health officials urge Maharashtra residents to take second dose

State health authorities have urged the citizens to take their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within the stipulated period. Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that at least 60 lakh beneficiaries are due for their second dose of Covishield while 15 lakh are due for the second dose of Covaxin.

Maharashtra has more than 3 crore fully vaccinated persons, which is highest for any state in the country, he said.

“However, we have to step up awareness among people and ensure that they take the second dose without any further delay,” Dr Vyas said. He pointed out that it was clear from examples of various countries that vaccination definitely reduces mortality due to Covid. The Centre has asked the states and Union Territories (UTs) to speed up the vaccination drive with a focus on second doses.

In Maharashtra, a total of 6.6 crore people have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the 18-44 age group, a total of 3.6 crore have got the first dose while 1.13 crore are fully vaccinated. In the age group 45 years and above, 2.68 crore have got the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 1.58 crore are fully vaccinated.

In Mumbai, of the estimated 92.36 lakh beneficiaries, a total of 54.23 lakh have got both doses while in Pune district, of the estimated 83.42 lakh beneficiaries, a total of 41.78 lakh persons have been fully vaccinated. Overall in the state, of the estimated 9.14 crore beneficiaries, 32.97% have got both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Besides, special Covid vaccination sessions were held across colleges in the state. According to a report, on October 26, as part of the special drive, a total of 11,321 persons were administered the first dose of Covishield while 4,530 got the second dose of Covishield. Another 1,874 persons were administered the first dose of Covaxin while 1,173 got their second shot of the vaccine.

Mumbai, Pune account for 48% of new infections last week

According to a new report presented at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mumbai and Pune account for 48 per cent of active cases of Covid infection in the state. Of the 10,231 new cases detected from October 20 to 26, a total of 2,791 (27 per cent) are from Mumbai while Pune registered 2,161 infections in this period (21 per cent).

Thane and Ahmednagar account for 12 per cent of the new Covid infections this past week. Overall, there has been a decline in the Covid positivity rate and in the week October 20-26, the rate was 1.45 per cent across Maharashtra.

Pune is among the eight districts in the state with weekly average higher than the state average. Pune’s positivity rate is 2.61% while that of Sindhudurg is 3.21%, Palghar 2.28%, Sangli 1.90%, Solapur 1.83%, Nashik 1.67%, Satara 1.63% and Ahmednagar 1.47%.